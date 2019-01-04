MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to 36 counts of sexual exploitation of children on Monday.

According to a release from the District Attorney’s office, 40-year-old Steven Vanbibber was sentenced to 55 years – with the first 15 to be served in prison.

He must also register as a sex offender and will abide by those conditions while on probation.

CASE INFO

While investigating a crime in April 2016, investigators searched Vanbibber’s phone and computer at his home on Donnan Road in east Macon.

They found 36 images of child porn in the recent files folder on his phone that showed mostly toddlers and infants.

The GBI also found evidence that several hundred files had been deleted within days of Vanbibber learning about the investigation.

