MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday on a murder charge, nearly two years after the fatal shooting took place.

According to a news release from the Bibb DA’s office, 57-year-old Robert Cummings III pleaded guilty during a court hearing and must serve at least 30 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Oscar Freeman was at a home on Pansy Avenue to see a friend on Feb 4, 2017.

Cummings went up to Freeman around 4 p.m. and the two began arguing. It escalated and the two men grabbed each other’s shirts before a witness separated them.

Cummings said, “No one is ever going to put their hands on me again,” before walking towards his car to retrieve a gun. He then fired a shot down the street without aiming.

Once Cummings got within a few feet of Freeman, he fired a shot that hit him in the face.

He then walked back to his car, made a phone call, and drove off leaving Freeman to die.