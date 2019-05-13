A Macon man will spend the next 15 years of his life behind bars in a state prison after molesting a little girl in 2016.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s office, 31-year-old Dexter Burnett pleaded guilty to his charges at a superior court hearing Monday.

He will serve 20 years, with 15 in prison and the rest on probation with sex offender conditions.

District Attorney David Cooke said, “Mr. Burnett thought he’d get away with his perverted acts when he preyed upon a child that was too young to read. But even a 4-year-old knew what he did to her was wrong, and by coming forward she taught him a lesson about justice that he’ll never forget.”

