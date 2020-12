28-year-old Trevon Finnell is in stable condition after he was shot in the hand.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Little Caesars located at 1477 Pio Nono Avenue Monday evening.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 6 p.m., 28-year-old Trevon Finnell was shot in the hand. A family member took Finnell to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.