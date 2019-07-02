A Macon man is recovering after being shot in the face at a body shop in west Macon on Thursday.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, they received a call of a person shot at Precision Tune at 3240 Mercer University Dr. around 4 p.m.

Deputies arrived and couldn’t find the victim until a second call came in from the corner of Church Hill Street and Brentwood Avenue.

They found the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound to the face. His identity will be released once family has been notified.

There is no information available about a suspect.

Anyone with information can call BSO at 478-751-7500.