MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a fight that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the groin and a 16-year-old was stabbed in the back during a fight between several people on Maynard Street. Both were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where they are listed in stable condition.
There is no information on a suspect at this time. This case is still under investigation.