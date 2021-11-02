26-year-old Treavon Raeshawn Girtman is wanted for shooting three on the 4200 block Mikado Avenue on February 7.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a man wanted in a shooting that sent three men to the hospital over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Treavon Raeshawn Girtman is wanted for shooting three on the 4200 block Mikado Avenue on February 7. The men were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. Two of the victims (ages 30 and 28) are listed in stable condition and the third, a 23-year-old, is in critical condition.

The release says Girtman is known to be in the south Macon area. A warrant for Aggravated Assault has been issued for him.