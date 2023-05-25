Macon man who was shot by deputy on Felton Avenue arrested, charged in November 2022 homicide

30-year-old Anthony Baldwin Jr. is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and probation violation

MACON, Ga. — The man who was shot by Bibb deputies investigating the November 2022 death of Claudette Brown has been arrested.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Anthony Baldwin Jr. was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and probation violation Thursday. There is no bond at this time.

On November 14, 2022, 49-year-old Claudette June Brown arrived in a private car at a Macon hospital after having been shot several times. The car she was in was shot up, according to Coroner Leon Jones. Brown later died at the hospital.

Wednesday evening, investigators on the case were following Baldwin after he was spotted in an stolen truck on Houston Avenue. When Baldwin went over to the Tindall Fields apartments and investigators stopped the truck, he got out with a pistol. An investigator then fired shots and hit Baldwin.

Baldwin was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center for treatment.