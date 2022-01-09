Macon Metro PCS robbed at gunpoint

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at 238 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who robbed a Macon Metro PCS Saturday night.

Investigators say the two women came into the store and one flashed a gun and demanded money.

According to a release, the clerk ran out of the store and the two women grabbed money from the register and left.