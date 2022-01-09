Macon Metro PCS robbed at gunpoint

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who robbed a Macon Metro PCS Saturday night.
The Sheriff's Office says it happened around 6 p.m. at the Metro PCS located at 238 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.
Investigators say the two women came into the store and one flashed a gun and demanded money.
According to a release, the clerk ran out of the store and the two women grabbed money from the register and left.
Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.