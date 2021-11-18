Shawn Watts Junior died after a shooting in Macon Tuesday nearly one year to the day his older brother was shot and killed.

MACON, Ga. — Within the past year, gun violence has left one Macon family heartbroken, not once, but twice.

We spoke to their mother and aunt at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

They were there with friends and family Wednesday to honor the life of her son Malik Young, who died a year ago.

At the same time, Young is mourning the loss of her other son, Shawn Watts Junior, who died just Tuesday.

"Fly high, my guys," Felicia said.

Felicia Young of Macon knows the cost of violence.

"The people, I guess, want to get back revenge, and they killed my baby," Felicia said.

Felicia's son, Shawn Watts Junior, died on Grier Street in Macon on November 16th, 2021.

It's a pain Felicia has felt before.

"It hurts. It hurts, losing a son a year later from your other son," Felicia said.

She's reliving a heartbreak she's still struggling to heal from, after losing her other son, Malik Young.

He died in a shooting on November 17th, 2020, a year ago Wednesday.

To mark one year since his death, family and friends gathered at his grave to celebrate his life.

"Long live Malik and long live Shawn. My kids are my life. They are the only thing I know. Now, I am lost again. I am starting all over from the beginning," Felicia said.

Both brothers were 24 years old when they died.

Felicia says Malik had been "working to change his life around" shortly before his murder.

"Malik's not been the best of the best child, but he was a good man. He wasn't the violent type," Felicia said.

She says the brothers were close, adding Shawn wasn't the same after Malik's death.

"It hurt him really bad. He went down really bad after his brother's death. He really did," Felicia said.

Their aunt, Kay Young, is still struggling to process their family's heartbreak.

"I'm at a loss for words. I can't. I don't know how to feel," Kay said.

Last year, they were planning a funeral during Thanksgiving, and this year, they'll have to do the same.

"Y'all got to put them guns down!! Stop, just stop it, please. If I am going to grieve with all these other grieving moms out here, stop the violence, y'all. It's not worth it," Felicia said.

Felicia told me Shawn leaves behind one son. He and his wife were expecting another baby in December.