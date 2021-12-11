Macon mom raising awareness about gun violence in award-winning video

After hearing Tootie's story, producers of a film called "Armed with Knowledge" asked Tonora Jones to act in their project.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon mother's tale of losing her daughter to gun violence received international recognition this week.

We talked with Tonora Jones and the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia to learn how her role in a public service campaign is impacting thousands of Bibb County middle-schoolers.

Nearly six years ago, Tonora Jones lost her only daughter, Ta'Shuntis "Tootie" Roberts, to gun violence.

"My son called and said someone had come and shot up the house. They brought her back twice, but the last time, she didn't make it," Jones said.

Someone fired 20 shots into her Macon home in a drive-by shooting, and more than five of them struck her 14-year-old daughter.

"Ta'Shuntis -- well, we call her 'Tootie' -- she was one of the sweetest, caring person you could ever meet. That day, it was life-changing," Jones said.

After hearing Tootie's story, producers of a film called "Armed with Knowledge" asked Jones to act in their project. The video educates children on the consequences of illegally possessing a gun.

"Every time you get to arguing or fussing with someone, you don't have to pull out a gun," Jones said.

The public service campaign has reached more than 5,000 Bibb County middle-schoolers.

That's according to U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Peter Leary.

"The video is a good start, but what we really want is the dialogue that will come after the video," Leary said.

The goal is to stop the violence before it begins, "Because by the time you're in court, whether that's state court or federal court, your options are very, very limited and damage has already been done," Leary said.

Jones also said, "I love my city. It's just heartbreaking and sad, of all the violence, but whatever we can do or I can do, telling my daughter's story that can change the heart of some of the young ones, I am going to keep fighting until I can't anymore."

Their video earned two Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television -- a Silver for Social Impact, and a Bronze for Social Issues.

Tootie's shooting remains unsolved.

The Peyton Anderson Foundation partnered with the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Federal Defenders for the Middle District of Georgia to put together Armed with Knowledge last year.