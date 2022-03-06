Macon mother walks in remembrance of son 3 years after mass shooting

At least seven people were shot in the Death Valley Block Party shooting

MACON, Ga. — It was three years ago that chaos at a block party called "Death Valley" led to a shootout, one of Macon's largest mass shootings ever.

Five people were injured, and two died that night.

They were 25-year-old Gerald Pennyman, and 22-year-old DeRoderick Ridley.

Pennyman was shot at the block party.

Ridley was in a parking lot at Log Cabin Drive and Hillcrest Avenue after guests at the Death Valley block party moved there.

Each year this time, Alethea Poole walks these west Macon streets, including those that once was a crime scene from Fair Street to where her son Gerald Pennyman was fatally shot on Suzanne Drive.

"I'm going to walk until I can't walk no more," Poole said .

She's walking the streets this Saturday not only to seek justice for her son, but to make sure someone else doesn't have to feel the heartache she and her family feel daily.

"Maybe if I keep walking and keep walking and keep walking and trying to get around, maybe it'll just cease. We'll stop having this killing," Poole said.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the chaos began the night of June 1, 2019 after a black Dodge Charger drove up near a crowd at a block party.

Deputies released a video from the party showing at least 150 people crowded on Suzanne Drive.

The party ended with gunfire and people running for cover. Several were grazed by bullets. Others were seriously injured.

"We don't know exactly who started shooting or how many people were shooting but there were over 200 shell casings picked up out there," Sheriff Davis said in a press conference after the shooting in 2019.

Two men were arrested for DeRoderick Ridley's death, but three years later, no arrests have been made in connection to Gerald Pennyman's death, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

"It really hurts when you don't know who killed your child, and they're still out there to kill someone else's child," Poole said.