Macon murder suspect released from jail for 2nd time on $50K bond

The judge noted Quindray Threatt poses no significant threat to commit a felony. Last time he bailed out, he was arrested for three separate felonies.

MACON, Ga. — Questions still remain about why a Macon murder suspect was released from jail--twice.

Quindray Threatt bailed out last Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.

He's accused of killing 45-year-old Michael Whitaker Jr in February 2020. According to the Sheriff's Office, Whitaker was found shot several times on Concord and Third Streets outside downtown Macon.

It's rare to see a murder suspect bail out. But Threatt has bailed out of Bibb County Jail two times on the same murder charge. The first time in May 2020. The most recent time being this past Wednesday after he was re-arrested on additional charges in the case.

According to the indictment filed in March of this year, Threatt faces three counts-- felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

But after a grand jury indicted him, Judge Bryant Culpepper granted him a $50,000 bond on June 30.

According to the order, Culpepper set bond because Threatt showed no significant risk of fleeing before trial.

We spoke by phone to Culpepper. He would not discuss specifics of this case but talked in general about how judges set bond.

"Depends on in if the case is moving or not, sometimes we have to take that into consideration when the likelihood of it being tried. If it looks like it's going to be a long lengthy time, then we have to take that into consideration," Culpepper said.

The judge's order also said Threatt shows no significant risk of being a danger to the public or committing a felony while out on bond.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office say since Threatt first bailed out in May 2020, he's accused of at least three new felonies--aggravated assault by shooting a man, aggravated battery, and rioting in the jail.

In a statement to 13WMAZ, the District Attorney's Office says they opposed Culpepper setting bond.

They added that the "serious and violent nature of the charges make [Threatt] a risk to the safety of the community; and, his likelihood to reoffend based upon his continued violations of the law."

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says based on their records, Judge Culpepper also signed off on the $50,000 back in May 2020. But 13WMAZ and the Macon Superior Court Clerk's Office could not locate records showing why bond was granted then.

State law says bond should be granted if a suspect has been in jail for 90 days without being indicted. But that didn't apply to Threatt. He had been in jail just two months in May 2020.

The District Attorney's office says they cannot locate Threatt's bond order from May 2020. They say the bond hearing over the first order happened over video conference.