MACON, Ga. — After around 40 homicides last year, Macon Regional Crimestoppers, law enforcement agencies and the US Attorney’s office are asking for help to find some dangerous felons.

On Tuesday morning they announced a new ‘Most Wanted’ list available on the Crimestoppers website.

The people on the list are considered the most serious offenders of different criminal activities in the eight counties that Macon Regional Crimestoppers serves.

RELATED: Florida nabs 'America's Most Wanted' fugitive on the run for 2 decades

The list will change every 90 days and Crimestoppers will offer rewards for any information leading to arrests.

Middle District of Georgia US Attorney, Charles Peeler, says the community is the backbone to getting crime off the streets.

RELATED: Operation Blueprint: More than 30 people charged in Bibb gang investigation

“Getting just one or two people off the streets can sometimes turn an entire neighborhood, turn an entire apartment complex, and it can make a material impact on reducing violent crime,” he said.

You can also submit tips for the most wanted list to the hotline number.

To see the 'Most Wanted' list, click here.