Bibb deputies looking for two men in Macon seafood restaurant armed robbery

It happened at the Shurling Seafood on Friday morning.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are looking for two men who robbed a Macon seafood restaurant at gunpoint Friday morning.

A news release from the sheriff's office says the robbery happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the Shurling Seafood at 737 Shurling Drive.

Two men reportedly walked inside with guns. Then they demanded money from the clerk. After getting the cash, they ran away.

No one was hurt.

The release says one of the men was wearing all black and the other was wearing a white shirt and red pants.

The sheriff's office says there is no more information at this time.