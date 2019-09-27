MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of B Street and A Street just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 30-year-old man was walking on B Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The man said something to the victim, pulled out a gun, and shot him multiple times in the lower body.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

The suspect left before deputies made it to the scene.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Husband says pregnant wife recovering after multiple shots fired into east Macon home

RELATED: Pregnant woman injured in east Macon shooting

RELATED: Two men shot in Fort Valley

RELATED: Deputies investigating 2 men shot in west Macon

RELATED: Macon man who shot himself after robbing McDonald’s sentenced to prison

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.