MACON, Ga. — One person was shot on Hollis Road in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 6 a.m.

The victim was later taken to the hospital.

Investigators are now on scene, anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

