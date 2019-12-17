MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting on Mallard Avenue that happened just before 6 p.m. Monday.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 22-year-old man was shot during an argument with several other men. Howard says he was responsive when deputies made it to the scene. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No information on the man's injuries or any suspects at this time.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

