Macon siblings remember brother killed in Lincoln Street shooting on Jan. 19

They say he loved children, both in his family and in the community, and the brothers say he freely gave of his time and money.

MACON, Ga. — The family of a Macon shooting victim wants people to know their loved one is more than homicide statistic.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says someone shot 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem in the chest last Thursday.

Saleem was found in a car on Lincoln Street just before 2 a.m. and he died at A hospital.

Thursday, his brothers Rasool and Jamaal Saleem said Ishmael was the oldest of eight children born and raised in Macon.

"He always led me in the right direction and gave me motivation," said Jamaal Saleem. "He just kept my mind focused."

"I feel hurt. I feel sad. I miss him, and what I want people to know that my brother was an honorable, giving person," said Rasool Saleem.

There are still no arrests in the case.

The family is holding a candlelight vigil and balloon release in honor of Ishmael Saleem Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mosque on Bloomfield Road in Macon.