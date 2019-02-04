MACON, Ga. — An 18-year-old Macon man is behind bars after he allegedly gave another man a stolen gun and lied about how he was shot.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at Rosa Jackson Park around 2 p.m. Monday.

When deputies got to the scene, they found 19-year-old David Verner with a gunshot wound in his left hand.

The sheriff’s office says they spoke to 18-year-old Daquarius Clark at the scene and found that he had given Verner the gun, and Verner accidentally shot himself in the hand.

Clark initially told deputies an unknown person shot Verner and then drove off from the scene.

Deputies found the gun in the men’s bathroom at the recreation center and figured out that it had been reported stolen on March 11.

Verner was treated at the hospital for his gunshot wound and Clark was arrested. He was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm within 1,000-feet of a park and giving false statements.

He’s being held on a $12,740 bond.

