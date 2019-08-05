MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have made in arrest in the Monday night killing of a Macon teen.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, they arrested 18-year-old Kyshaun Jones around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

He is charged with murder and is being held without bond. The sheriff’s office says they arrested him at work.

It was reported to them that Jones and the victim, Keshawn Jackson, had gotten into an argument when Jackson stopped on Briarcliff Road to talk to Jones.

During the argument, Jones allegedly shot Jackson once in the head and left him to die in the driver’s seat of his Toyota Corolla.

