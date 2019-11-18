MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Hawkinsville Avenue and Eastview Avenue Monday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies got the call about a person shot just after 5 p.m. When they made it to the scene, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot in the shoulder. The release says the victim was walking on Hawkinsville Avenue when an unknown suspect started shooting. No one else was hurt.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in stable condition.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

If you have any info on this case, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

