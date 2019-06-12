MACON, Ga. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill her neighbor while on phone with a 911 operator.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 4000 block of Forest Avenue about a dispute between neighbors.

While deputies were on the way, they were told the caller threatened to kill her neighbor and was cursing at the 911 operator.

They found 55-year-old Ella Willis Floyd when they got there.

It was reported that Floyd was upset because she thought her neighbor threw paper in her yard.

There was no paper in the yard when deputies arrived, the release says.

Floys is charged with terroristic threats and obscene/vulgar language to intimidate/harass a 911 operator.

She was released on a $4,545 bond on Nov. 30.

MORE HEADLINES

Woman carjacked at gunpoint at Macon apartment complex

UPDATE: Highway 96 between Twiggs and Houston County reopens

Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: December 6-8

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page