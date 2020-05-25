MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed during an argument with his girlfriend.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 10:30 p.m. at a boarding house on the 3000 block of Rice Mill Road.

The release said witnesses reported they heard arguing coming from 50-year-old Evonne Smith's room. She was arguing with her boyfriend, 37-year-old Eugene Clark, who was visiting her, the sheriff's office said.

During the argument, Clark was stabbed in the chest, the release said.

According to the sheriff's office, Clark was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health by ambulance and is in stable condition.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, the release said.

She's charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and is being held without bond.

This stabbing is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

MORE TOP STORIES

2 people injured, another arrested after Macon motel shooting

GBI: 1 killed, 2 injured after shooting at Alamo graduation party

Monroe County deputies searching for escaped Butts County inmate

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.