A Macon woman faces felony charges for allegedly stealing from grieving families.

Kimberly Spain was arrested Wednesday morning for theft by conversion and two counts of theft by deception.

According to two incident reports from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, customers from the Casket Store in Macon filed police reports after the store failed to give them the headstones they purchased in 2018.

The customers say they tried to contact Spain several times, but later learned the Casket Store closed its doors. The customers never received the headstones or a refund. Spain allegedly stole about $2,500 from the customers.

Spain has since bonded out of the jail.