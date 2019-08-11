MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are looking for a shooter after an incident that left a woman fatally wounded and her child injured on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 3300-block of Pio Nono Circle.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they found 30-year-old Shakema Dickson and her 2-year-old daughter, Korri, with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Deputies at the scene got video of a person of interest in the incident. They say the unknown man came into Dickson's home and started shooting. They say Dickson was trying to protect her daughter when she was shot.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says Shakema Dickson died just after 3 p.m. Thursday. Her daughter, Korri, is listed in stable condition.

Darrell Dexter Solomon, the initial suspect, turned himself in to police at around 5:30 p.m. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, after questioning, Solomon was found not to be the person who shot Shakema Dickson and the toddler.

Bibb deputies are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect seen on video leaving the shooting scene.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

