Macon woman killed in domestic violence shooting

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and killed this morning.

The incident happened at Windy Hill Manor Apartments located on Log Cabin Drive just before 12:30 a.m.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a person being shot. When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old female who had been shot. She was transported to the Navicent Health Hospital.

Gabriella Harris of Macon was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The events leading up to the incident are still under investigation. No one else was injured during the incident.