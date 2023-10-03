Macon woman sentenced to 20 years for molesting her 10-year-old daughter

During an investigation, the mother admitted to the acts and said she had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child molestation.

According to a news release from the Office of the District Attorney, Macon Judicial Circuit, in October 2022, the Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFACS) alerted the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office of a possible child molestation case. The then-10-year-old child said that her biological mother was touching her inappropriately and attempting to perform sexual acts on her.

During an investigation, the mother admitted to the acts and said she had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

Based on the child’s statements and the woman's statements, warrants were taken for Child Molestation and the case was presented to a Grand Jury.

The defendant entered a guilty plea to one count of Child Molestation and received 20 years with the first 10 to be served in confinement with the Department of Corrections. The woman will be registered as a sex offender, among other conditions.