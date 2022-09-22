Video: Man breaks into Atlanta liquor and wine store with light pole

Video shows the man trying to get into the Mac's Beer & Wine/Midtown Liquor.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A man is wanted in Atlanta after breaking a light pole and then using it to rob a business, according to police.

The department said it was told that a light pole was damaged at Mac's Beer & Wine/Midtown Liquor. Video surveillance shows a man around 6:21 a.m. pulling a wire from the ground. Then it breaks, so he walks to the store, "grabs a metal pipe, and rams it into the metal door of the business," police said.

An officer said it caused two scratches and that the man tried to get into a gated area where the kegs are stored.