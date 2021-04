It happened just after 1 a.m. outside of the Triangle Package Store.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning outside of a Macon liquor store.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says a shooting call came in about 1:15 a.m. of a man shot outside the Triangle Package Store.

That’s at 3564 Napier Avenue.

The man died around 3 a.m. at The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Jones identified the man as 48-year-old Parrish Forester. Jones says he died of a gunshot to the back.