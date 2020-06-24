7 arrested for selling cocaine, other drugs out of LaGrange restaurant, GBI says

Authorities said undercover drug purchases originated and occurred inside the Main Street Pub

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A seven month undercover investigation came to an end with the arrest of seven people in LaGrange, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and LaGrange Police Department centered the investigation around Main Street Pub located at 120 Main Street in LaGrange.

Undercover drug purchases originated and occurred inside the restaurant and involved employees and patrons of the business, the GBI said.

The following people were arrested in the case:

Frederick Swint – 42, of LaGrange, sale of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony

Kaen McDonald – 28, of LaGrange, sale of cocaine (2 counts) and use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony

Breanna Mitchell – 24, of LaGrange, sale of cocaine (2 counts) and use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony

Zaven Williams – 23, of LaGrange, sale of cocaine and use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony

Hunter Wood – 22, of LaGrange, sale of cocaine, possession of a schedule I drug and use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony

Rashawn Lovelace – 23, of LaGrange, sale of cocaine (3 counts)

Chris Sweatt – 36, of LaGrange, sale of schedule IV drug

Additional charges and arrests are pending.