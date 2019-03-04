DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 28-year-old man accused of hitting two little girls playing in the front yard of a home in Lithonia was denied bond in DeKalb County Court on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jabri Fordham turned himself in Tuesday and is charged with failure to maintain a lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, hit-and-run and serious injury by vehicle.

Gabriel Jabri Fordham

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Fordham is represented by attorneys Ryan Williams and Gerald A. Griggs. Griggs is also representing the family of Joycelyn Savage, a woman reported to be held against her will by R&B singer R. Kelly.

RELATED: Joycelyn Savage's family demands sit down with her in public plea

“Our client was pistol-whipped and rendered unconscious by a carjacker at the time of the accident,” Griggs said during the news conference.

Fordham's case has been continued to April 15.

Williams said Fordham is "victim" that was carjacked at a stop light near the home while picking up his dry cleaning.

"DeKalb County Police has not taken the time to figure out what was going on inside that car," Williams said.

At the same time Griggs and Williams spoke, DeKalb County Police also held a press conference of their own.

When asked about whether or not DeKalb County is investigating the alleged carjacking, police said this is still an active investigation.

"We are not prepared to answer that question at this time, we are working to verify all facts," said DeKalb County Police Major Jerry Lewis.

Police said they do want to figure out who the other person was at the scene.

"We still have questions ourselves, we still have additional leads that we intend to pursue, that's where we stand right now," Detective Lawrence Armstrong said.

Griggs said his team is preparing to play the entire, unedited video of the accident at Fordham's next court appearance and subpoena the alleged carjacker.

"This is about justice for all of the victims," Griggs said. "At no time did our client willfully leave the scene of the accident. That's what this was -- an accident."

The crash happened near the intersection of Cherokee Valley Drive and Cherokee Valley Way in Lithonia just before 7 p.m., Friday.

9-year-old LaDerihanna Holmes and 11-year-old Alayshia Phillips were playing outside in the yard when a car suddenly sped across the yard. According to DeKalb County Police, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Surveillance video from the home showed the car careening down the street and hitting a curb before blowing through the intersection. In the next instant, the car is in the front yard and slams into the two girls and hits the house.

RELATED: Jaw-dropping video shows car plow into 2 girls playing in DeKalb County yard

LaDerihanna was taken to the hospital for a fractured skull and broken pelvis. Phillips, the 11-year-old, sustained a foot injury. Miraculously, the little girls were not killed.

LeDerihanna's mother, Charlette, said the video was so devastating, she could only watch it once.

"I can't look at it again," she said. " I can't look at it again."

"It didn't just hit her, it threw her through a brick wall," described the family's attorney Chris Stewart. "Their house has a massive, gaping hole."

That hole was quickly covered by a piece of plywood, but recovery for LaDerihanna will be slow.

"She will have to learn to walk again. She suffered a fractured skull, a severely fractured pelvis in three places. Severe lacerations," the attorney listed. "Her right valve in her heart is leaking."

Holmes Family

LaDerihanna's brother Trevon Hughley told 11Alive that she has been moved to a rehabilitation center and will be going through therapy for the next few weeks. Through it all, the family said the 9-year-old is still smiling.

Alayshia Phillips said LaDerihanna is her best friend and she was frightened in the crash.

"I wouldn't go to sleep until I found out about her," she said.

RELATED: She was playing in the front yard and watched a car plow over her friend.

Police said Fordham turned himself in Tuesday. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

MORE |