MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies need your help finding a man accused of breaking into a home, and shooting at a homeowner before running away.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Monday just before 4:30 p.m.

The release says a homeowner heard a noise coming from the back of his house.

He went out of the front door with a shotgun, then went out to the backyard to check on the noise.

That's when he saw a man trying to break into his home, according to the release.

The homeowner shot into the air once and the man ran away.

Deputies have identified the man as 23-year-old De’Vontae Carswell of Stockbridge.

Carswell shot back at the homeowner twice and ran away before deputies got there, the release says.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are also asking for help finding 40-year-old Alvina Majors, who is wanted for questioning in this case.

