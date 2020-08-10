Dominique Theragood was arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges after authorities said he broke into several vehicles and then crashed into two other vehicles while a Good Samaritan followed him. Convicted felon Dominique Theragood is accused of doing all of this with his four small children in the car with him.

Just after midnight Tuesday, deputies said they responded to the 25700 block of Aldine Westfield Road after a citizen called and said they were following a burglary suspect. The caller said he saw the suspect, who deputies later identified as Theragood, break into several vehicles.

While the citizen was following, Theragood crashed into two parked vehicles, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they pulled Theragood's vehicle over and detained him. When they searched the vehicle, deputies said they found stolen property, a gun and Theragood's four small children, who were unrestrained.

The stolen property was returned to the rightful owners.

Theragood was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.