'I have always proclaimed my innocence' | Man accused of killing parents 2 years ago speaks after DA drops charges

'I would never do anything like that. I actually believed the whole time I was being set up.

ATLANTA — More than two years after a man was accused of killing his mother and stepfather and setting their home on fire, another person as been arrested in the case.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office said that after an independent investigation, the case against Keith Sylvester was dismissed.

Wednesday, Sylvester spoke with 11Alive sister station WGRZ in Buffalo - where the family is originally from - about the case.

"I have always proclaimed my innocence because that’s not in my character," Sylvester said in the interview. "I would never do anything like that. I actually believed the whole time I was being set up."

"I was very hurt, first of all, that my mother passed away and my stepdad, and I loved them both very much," he said.

Harry Hubbard, 67, and Deborah Hubbard, 65, were found dead in their home on July 3, 2018. Police said the victims were badly burned, and Deborah Hubbard was found with a cord wrapped around her neck. Police said Harry Hubbard also appeared to have been strangled. Sylvester was arrested and charged in the case; he said he spent about 15 months behind bars.

"This is not something that I would do," he said. "If I'm angry with people, I just simply don’t talk to you."

He said he learned in March that the charges would be dropped at a hearing.

“He was very clear that it was going to be an ongoing investigation and he wasn’t going to give me any information," he said.

Officials told 11Alive Wednesday that Cornelius Muckle is now charged in the murder. He was arrested in Atlanta on Aug. 27 and Atlanta Police say he has no relation to the couple.

Sylvester said he doesn't know Muckle.

"He doesn’t look familiar. I don’t know who he is," he said. "I don’t know if he is familiar me or if he ran into someone or if he knows my stepdad. I don’t know. I have no clue."

The DA's office said it obtained a Google geofence search warrant as part of its investigation. It said it took Google nine months to get the information after it was requested. DA Paul Howard said the results identified Muckle as the culprit, whose phone investigators said was inside the house at the time of the crimes.

They also discovered from the Google warrants that Muckle pawned several items belonging to the Hubbards two days after the homicide.

During the interview, Sylvester addressed the comments that circulated surrounding his parents' insurance policy.

Keith Hubbard had been known to talk about his parents' insurance policy on multiple occasions. In court, his sister learned that Debbie Hubbard's insurance policy had recently been changed and it was "solely for Keith."

Sylvester said that was not true.

"My mother did not have a policy listing me or anyone else as a sole beneficiary. So all of that was lies," he said.

He did say, however, his mother had a smaller policy.