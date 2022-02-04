Macon man accused of shooting another man in the face in custody

The 21-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the face in the parking lot of a Warner Robins tattoo shop

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Macon man is now in custody after a man was found shot in the face in the parking lot of a Warner Robins tattoo shop earlier this week.

According to a news release, 33-year-old Brandon Mitchell was arrested by the US Marshal Southeast Regional Task Force. He’s charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and theft by taking motor vehicle.

The aggravated assault charges are connected to a Jan. 30 shooting near Smokes 2 on Russell Parkway.

In that case, officers got to the scene and found a 21-year-old man had been shot in the face and left in the parking lot of a tattoo shop.