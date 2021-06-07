Man stabs woman in front of her child on recreational trail, Brookhaven Police say

According to authorities, it happened along the Peachtree Creek Greenway at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a woman in front of her child along a trail Saturday evening.

Police said, the suspect approached a woman who was walking with her child along greenway and tried to "engage in conversation." As she walked away, he stabbed her in the back, according to police.

The mother suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. Her child was not injured.

Police said, the suspect escaped from the scene on foot right after the attack.

The police department released a photo of the suspect.

The alleged attacker was wearing a white tank top, long, dark shorts, and a dark colored hat with the word “DOPE” written in multi-color at the time of stabbing, according to authorities.

Police believe the suspect may have been walking the Buford Highway and Corporate Boulevard hours before the attack.