The 31-year-old is facing three counts of burglary to an occupied dwelling and three counts of scheming to defraud.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man accused of posing as pest control to rob elderly residents in apartment buildings is now facing charges in connection to three different burglaries, the Bradenton Police Department reports.

Sean Frank, 31, of Pompano Beach has been charged with four additional charges for his alleged role in a pest control scam targeting elderly residents in the River Oaks Condominiums and Pinebrook Ironwood neighborhood.

Back in February, Frank and another man allegedly pretended to be pest control company employees and lied to elderly residents saying they needed to spray inside for insects. Once inside, they stole cash and jewelry, the agency explains.

Fast forward to Wednesday, July 27, Frank was charged with the River Oaks Condominium burglary. He has now also been charged in the Pinebrook Ironwood burglaries, according to police.

The 31-year-old is facing three counts of burglary to an occupied dwelling and three counts of scheming to defraud. He's currently at the Escambia County Jail after being arrested by Manatee County deputies.

And Frank was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office for a similar crime.

Back in May, Frank was arrested with another person for reportedly claiming they were at a woman's apartment to provide pest control as a service scheduled by the condo association.

After the duo left the residence, the woman noticed several rings missing — a total value of more than $3,000, deputies explained. After reporting this theft to the main office, workers reportedly told the woman no pest control service was called.

911 was called shortly after and multiple units responded to the area.