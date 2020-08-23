Police say the suspect smashed through the front window of the Dutchtown store using a machete on Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A machete-wielding man tried to rob a Dutchtown store on Saturday, injuring two people in the process.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a man armed with a machete approached a store in 3800 block of Meramec Street and smashed through the front window of the store.

Once inside the store, the man made his way towards the cash register where one of the victims, a 59-year-old man, was working. The suspect then struck the victim in his left forearm with the machete, police said.

Police say the suspect then began swinging the machete at the second victim, also a 59-year-old man, who was shopping at the store.

The second victim ducked and began wrestling with the suspect for the machete.

After about 2 minutes of wresting, the second victim disarmed the suspect. The suspect then ran out of the store, heading east on Meramec Street. The second victim was cut on his left arm and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing