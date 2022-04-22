Man arrested after trying to kidnap woman's baby on BeltLine by Ponce City Market

Police said the man is in the Fulton County Jail.

ATLANTA — Bystanders jumped into action after police say a man attempted to kidnap a woman's baby out of a stroller in broad daylight on one of the busiest portions of the BeltLine.

According to Atlanta Police, around 11 a.m. on Thursday they were sent to the BeltLine on a report of a dispute. Police said they reported to 725 Ponce De Leon Avenue, which is where a new Kroger and office building is located directly across from Ponce City Market.

Once there, they met the woman who told them that she was walking with her child in the stroller when the man in question approached her and began shouting.

She continued by telling them that the man then attempted to take the stroller with the infant inside but she resisted, police said.

As the two struggled for control over the stroller, police say bystanders intervened to help.