Man arrested in connection with bodies found in west Georgia lake

On Aug. 9 and 10, police were called to West Point Lake with reports of bodies floating in the water.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Officers with the Troup County Sheriff's Office have arrested Joshua Nutt in connection with the murder of two men whose bodies were discovered in West Point Lake.

On Aug. 9, police were called to the lake around 5:23 p.m. to reports of a possible body floating in the water in the area of Lower Glass Bridge Road.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the head. Upon further investigation, they identified the man as 46-year-old Marcus Lee Caswell of Newnan.

On Tuesday, investigators were called to the lake again with reports of a second body. After bringing the body to the shoreline for inspection, investigators said there appeared to be at least one gunshot wound on that victim as well.

Police later identified the second man as 31-year-old Travis Michael Lodato of Newnan.

Nutt was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm during certain felonies.

“My investigators have worked non-stop since they received this case on Monday and to have a suspect in custody in a matter of days speaks to their dedication to the job, and I cannot thank them enough for their hard work,” Sheriff James Woodruff said in a statement released on Friday.