Man arrested after dragging Monroe County deputy on interstate during traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who dragged a deputy across the interstate before escaping on I-75 South at mile marker 188 Thursday.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped the driver of a Dodge Charger. The man ran to his car to escape from the deputy, who then attempted to stop him.

After a brief struggle, the driver of the car was able to get inside and drove away. During his escape, the deputy was dragged about 30 feet down the road before falling, and the driver continued kept going.

The release says several passing drivers stopped to help the deputy out of the interstate. After a short time, deputies found the car wrecked on Rumble Road. A witness said they saw a man run away and pointed them in the direction he went in.

After searching the woods, deputies found the man, identified as 37-year-old Samuel Antonio Brown of Savannah, and arrested him.

Brown is charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Interference of Government Property, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and several traffic violations.

In the release, Sheriff Brad Freeman thanked all the people that stopped to check on the deputy, as well as all of the people that pointed them in the direction of the suspect.