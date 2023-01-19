Man arrested in October 8 shooting death after chase, standoff in west Macon

24-year-old Brandon Niadrian Neal was wanted in the October 8 shooting death of Tommy Williams, 56.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies chased a man to a Napier Avenue home and then took him into custody.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Neal was wanted in connection to the October shooting death of Tommy Williams, 56.

On October 8, deputies say they were first called out to a domestic dispute at 1435 Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Coroner Leon Jones said 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times at the home. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Navicent.

When deputies were on the way to that scene, they got a call about a second person, Brandon Neal, shot nearly two miles down the road in the 3100 block of Napier Avenue. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Thursday, just after 2 p.m., more than a dozen cruisers, including the county gang unit, followed 24-year-old Brandon Niadrian Neal to a home on the 3100 block of Napier.

Deputies searched the home and found Neal. He was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter. He is being held without bond at this time.

Neal’s mother was also taken into custody without incident for Hindering Apprehension or Punishment of Criminal. She is being held without bond at this time.

Neighbor Randolph Howard said he saw Neal run inside and apparently barricade himself in the home.

Napier Avenue was blocked for about three hours during the chase.

"He deserves what he's going to be getting, because he shouldn't have done what he did. If you do the consequences, you've got to suffer. Only thing I'll say is he could have at least given himself up, and he wouldn't start a problem," Howard said.

This case is still under investigation.