Man arrested and charged in dog fighting ring, 20 dogs and 7 pounds of marijuana seized

They found treadmills, weighted collars, chains and veterinary medication in the home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and more than 20 dogs were seized at a home in Jones County as part of an ongoing drug investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Jones County Drug Unit and Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant on Briarwood Circle. They found seven pounds of marijuana and five firearms.

In addition, they observed what they believed to be evidence of a dog fighting ring.

A second search warrant was filed, and 20 dogs were seized from the home along with treadmills, weighted collars, chains, veterinary medication and other items related to dog fighting.

Dan Cleveland was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felony, and Dogfighting.