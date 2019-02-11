JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies arrested a man who allegedly recorded himself burglarizing homes in a subdivision.

According to a Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found videos of 25-year-old Bryan Javon McElroy stealing from homes in Jones Crossing after they arrested him and got a search warrant for his phone.

Last month, several homeowners in the subdivision said they had gaming systems, sneakers, and money taken from their homes.

According to the post, this investigation also uncovered two burglaries in Bibb County and two burglaries in Twiggs County.

“Now that we have McElroy we are still trying to locate property,” the post states.

McElroy is charged with four counts of burglary. The post states all of which occurred in Jones Crossing.

This case is still under investigation and more charges are pending.

