Police: Man pointing laser at police helicopter in Lawrenceville arrested

Gwinnett County police arrested a man after he pointed a laser at a police helicopter flying over Twin Brook Way near Lawrenceville Thursday night.

The helicopter was surveilling the area shortly after 10 p.m., when a green laser was pointed at the cockpit area of the helicopter, officials said.

The pilot guided officers to where the person was pointing the laser and a Lawrenceville man was arrested, according to police.

Gwinnett County police said the man initially denied that he was pointing the laser but after being caught on video he admitted that he did point the laser at the helicopter.

The man's case will be directed to the Federal Aviation Administration and presented to the U.S. Attorney's Office for possible federal prosecution.