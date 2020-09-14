x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Crime

Man arrested for starting at least 7 brush fires in Oregon

Domingo Lopez Jr. was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly starting 1 fire. He was released and arrested again hours later after police said he started 6 more.
Credit: Portland Police Bureau
Multiple brush fires were started along I-205 in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 and Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Police arrested 45-year-old Domingo Lopez Jr. for starting the fires. He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly starting a small brush fire along Interstate 205 was arrested again hours after he was released from jail after he allegedly started six more small fires, Portland police said.

Domingo Lopez Jr., 45, was cited with seven counts of reckless burning and police said other charges may follow. After he was arrested the second time, at 3:37 a.m. Monday, he was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

After officers and firefighters put out a small brush fire along I-205 around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a witness flagged down officers about an hour later and said the man who started the fires was in a nearby tent. Police spoke to Lopez Jr., who told officer he lit the fire, police said. He was arrested and a plastic bottle with a wick was seized as evidence.

Credit: Portland Police Bureau
A plastic bottle with a wick was seized as evidence after Portland police arrested Domingo Lopez Jr. for allegedly starting seven small brush fires along I-205 in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 and Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

He was booked into the Multnomah County jail.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers and firefighters were called out again to put out multiple small fires burning along I-205. Portland Fire put out three of the fires and community members put out the other three.

Officers arrested Lopez Jr. again, who was walking along the shoulder of the freeway. They seized a lighter as evidence. He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Credit: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office
Domingo Lopez Jr.

Related Articles