Man arrested in Oklahoma after violating probation in Bibb County attempted murder case

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man wanted for violating probation in a Bibb County attempted-murder case has been arrested in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

With the help of the US Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force, officers from Oklahoma City Police Department's Violent Crimes Apprehension Team found Christopher Tomberlin after weeks of investigation.

The post says Tomberlin was wanted by Bibb County for violation his probation in a 2015 attempted murder.

Tomberlin was convicted and 18 months in prison on a 15-year sentence, according to state prison records.

Oklahoma City police say they tracked Tomberlin down with help from analysts in their Criminal Intelligence Unit. That led officers to SW 77th and Douglas in Oklahoma City.