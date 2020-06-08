Man arrested in Warner Robins convenience store stabbing

Police say Allison and the victim lived together as roommates.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is facing charges after another man was stabbed in the stomach on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, detectives arrested 31-year-old Martin Glenn Allison for family violence aggravated assault.

Police say Allison and the victim lived together as roommates.

A Wednesday news release from the police department said just before 5:30 p.m., officers got a call about a man stabbed on the 100 block of Lincoln Street.

The stabbing was the result of an argument that started in the parking lot of the at the PK Food Mart located at 99 Wellborn Road, according to the release.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation.