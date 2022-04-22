Man arrested after attempting to slash people at Piedmont Park with machete, police say

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

ATLANTA — A man was arrested after attempting to slash people with a machete at Piedmont Park Thursday, according to Atlanta Police.

Police said they were called to the park around 8:30 p.m. after they received a report that a man was attacking people there. Victims said the suspect was there with another person when he tried to slash people with the weapon. Fortunately, no one was injured.

"A description of the male was given and when officers arrived citizens pointed the person out," police said.

APD approached the 42-year-old and told him to stop, but he refused, they said.

"Suspecting he may still be armed with the machete," police said an officer used a Taser to stop him. He was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Police said they also recovered the machete.